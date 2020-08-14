Douglas County Dept. Of Public Health Face Challenges When Trying To Conduct Contact Tracing

"One of the biggest challenges is incorrect phone numbers, voicemails that are full, so you can't leave a message," said Kathy Ronchi, health officer for Douglas County Department of Public Health.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you receive a phone call from an unfamiliar number, health officials at the Douglas Department of Public Health as you may not want to ignore it.

The phone call could be the one informing you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Contact tracing is a key method health experts use to help contain the spread of the virus.

It helps health officials learn who may have been exposed to the disease and do not know they could potentially be at risk.

One of the fastest ways of getting in touch with those individuals is through telephone calls.

It is not always that easy.

“One of the biggest challenges is incorrect phone numbers, voicemails that are full, so you can’t leave a message,” said Kathy Ronchi, health officer for Douglas County Department of Public Health. “We want to connect so they know, get them tested, and if they work or live with someone who might be vulnerable, we need to know that.”

Douglas County health officials are asking residents to be mindful to clear out their voicemail boxes.

If you do get a call, it is suggested to respond immediately.

Timeliness is imperative to get those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, access to testing and resources

Also, county health experts are encouraging people to limit the number of social gatherings they participate in.

It could potentially help slow the transmission of the virus.

If you are someone who isn’t sure if they received a call and believe you may have come in contact with someone with COVID-19, you can call the Douglas County Department of Public Health.