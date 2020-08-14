Former UMD Bulldog, Grand Rapids Alum Avery Peterson Re-Signs with Atlanta Gladiators

DULUTH, GA. – Former UMD hockey standout Avery Peterson has re-signed with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

This past season, the Grand Rapids alum set career highs across the board, including games played, goals and assists. Peterson transferred to UMD from Nebraska-Omaha, helping the Bulldogs win the 2018 national championship during his senior campaign.