Hayward United SC One of Three Teams Forced to Quarantine Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Wolfpack's game against Bateaux FC has been postponed to August 30th.

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League has announced that three teams, including Hayward United, will be suspended until a 14-day quarantine is met following positive tests for COVID-19.

As far as scheduling, the Wolfpack’s game against Bateaux FC has been postponed to August 30th. The team confirmed that three of their players had positive tests and they’ve been properly quarantined, while all other players present have been notified and told they need to either quarantine for 14 days or get tested.

The WPASL’s statement also says that a fourth team was indirectly exposed and will be closely monitored.