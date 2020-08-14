Local Nonprofit Builds Garden for Kids at YMCA

A local nonprofit has stepped up to build a new garden at a local YMCA with the goal to teach kids about the importance of gardening.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A local nonprofit has stepped up to build a new garden at a local YMCA with the goal to teach kids about the importance of gardening.

Build the boxes, lay down the chips, put the dirt in, and put up the fence and the gate. Those were some of the things Skyline Rotary Club of Duluth did to give back.

The YMCA in Hermantown approached the club and asked them to build eight raised bed gardens for the kids in the YMCA’s summer Day Camp Kitchigami and the year-round Early Childhood Development Center.

Club members say they were happy to help with the project, which is expected to have a positive impact on YMCA youth members for years to come.

“For me personally, it’s just a way to give back to the community,” said Todd Peyton, the president of the Skyline Rotary Club. “A lot of us are business owners and work in business and gives us an opportunity to give back to the community.”

The gardens give kids an educational experience in how to learn how to grow healthy food and about the joys of eating food they grew for themselves.

“We’ll create a kind of garden to plate club so the kids can learn about exactly how did it grow, what did it take to grow it, how did the sun have an impact on it, water have an impact on the food, and provide meals at the end of it,” said Jeremy Katchuba, the district vice president at Duluth Area Family YMCA.

Kids ages three to five will benefit from this garden and will learn about things like corn, tomato, lettuce, peppers, and cucumbers.

The Skyline Rotary Club puts together projects locally and internationally and raises money through fundraisers like their peach sale, which they will have next week. For more information about the sale, click here.