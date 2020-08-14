MN Dept. of Public Safety Sending Extra DWI Enforcement for End of Summer

ST. PAUL, Minn.– In 2019, 89 people lost their lives due to drunk-driving related crashes in Minnesota, that’s the most since 2015. Now, state authorities are increasing enforcement efforts as the summer ends.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sending out extra DWI enforcement on roads across the state through September 7. They also are sending a reminder to motorists to stay safe and that every drunk-driving related death is preventable.

“I think that’s something we need to kind of hammer home,” said Deputy Chris Arkell of Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. “If it affects you, makes you more mellow whatever, it’s going to affect your ability to drive.”