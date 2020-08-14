More Us Churches Sue to Challenge COVID-19 Restrictions
(AP) – Churches in California and Minnesota are challenging state pandemic restrictions in court, contending that they are violations of religious liberty.
They’re the latest in a series of lawsuits, many in California, arguing that houses of worship should be exempt from certain limits on public gatherings.
Most have been rebuffed; some have succeeded.
In Minnesota, a federal lawsuit challenges executive orders requiring 6-foot social distancing and the wearing of face masks at worship services.
In California, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Los Angeles church where the pastor has been holding services for throngs of worshippers in defiance of state and county orders.