More Us Churches Sue to Challenge COVID-19 Restrictions

(AP) – Churches in California and Minnesota are challenging state pandemic restrictions in court, contending that they are violations of religious liberty.

They’re the latest in a series of lawsuits, many in California, arguing that houses of worship should be exempt from certain limits on public gatherings.

Most have been rebuffed; some have succeeded.

In Minnesota, a federal lawsuit challenges executive orders requiring 6-foot social distancing and the wearing of face masks at worship services.

In California, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Los Angeles church where the pastor has been holding services for throngs of worshippers in defiance of state and county orders.