Palisade Head Attracting Climbers on Nice Days

Located just off Highway 61, the spot is popular for avid climbers.

BEAVER BAY, Minn. – Climbers were taking in the views and the nice weather at Palisade Head up the North Shore.

They say it offers some of the longest climbs in the state.

It also gives many different difficulties for athletes of all abilities.

The 300-foot cliff also gives climbers a unique challenge.

“It’s really committing cause after you go back down you have to get back up somehow right so most crags in Minnesota you start at the base and work you way up, it’s kind of fun though provides a lot of extra pressure to make it,” said Ethan Turan, a climber.

The cliff also allows visitors to walk out and peer over to see up and down the shore of Lake Superior.