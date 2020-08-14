Remaining 2020 Duluth City Council Meetings to be Held Virtually

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council announced on Friday that all remaining City Council meetings in 2020 will be held virtually.

“This decision was made with all of my Council colleagues,” Council President Gary Anderson said. “As leaders, the Council wants to set a good example for our community. To continue to hold our meetings virtually, we feel is a responsible way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Anderson went on to say, “We have had great participation from constituents who have chosen to tune in on WebEx, in addition to all of the public comments that we have received by email. It has been great to see the participation of the community not falter during such uncertain times.”

The council will return to meetings on Monday following a summer break.

Due to COVID-19 public comments will not be taken at the meetings but members of the public can provide public comment on agenda items through WebEx Events.

Public comments can also be submitted by sending an email to council@duluthmn.gov with the subject line “Council Agenda”.

You are also asked to provide your name, address, and the agenda items you are speaking to.

You can access the Monday meeting by visiting https://duluthmn.gov/live-meeting or by tuning into Public Access Television on channel 180.