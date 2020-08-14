Someone Drove Through Turf At GND Rec Center Causing Damage

The cost to fix the damage is estimated in the thousands.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Gary New Duluth Recreational Center, which serves a safe space for the community in that neighborhood, was recently vandalized.

Someone drove their car through the turf near the center causing some damage.

The Gary New Duluth Development Alliance has spent tons of money and resources revitalizing the area.

A board member of the organization says it is disappointing someone would vandalize a resource used by so many.

For those of you who choose to do damage over here, think about what your doing and who it is affecting,” said GND Development Alliance Board Member Fran Morris. “It just damages amenities that are meant for everybody to enjoy including the people that did the damage.

Anyone with information about this vandalism incident or see any others in the future you asked to report it.