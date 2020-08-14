Superior Blues Photos Donated to Douglas County Historical Society

Don Janicki of Milwaukee contacted the Historical Society this past spring after going through some items from his late mother's collection.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With the MLB season in full swing, baseball fans can finally enjoy watching america’s favorite past time. For those interested in old school memories, the Douglas County Historical Society is the place for you.

The organization has inherited a wide assortment of photos of the Superior Blues, a minor league team that played from the early 1930’s to the mid-1950’s. Don Janicki of Milwaukee contacted the Historical Society this past spring after going through some items from his late mother’s collection. She, along with her sister and friend, were from Superior and were big fans of the Blues.

“The access that these ladies had to the team, they obviously were friends with many of the players because these aren’t the normal photos taken by fans who are in the stands. Many of these photos are taken out on the field,” business manager Jon Winter said.

The Historical Society receives small donations almost every week and bigger donations like this one at least once a month. And they say, it’s tough to put a price tag on the memorabilia that they collect.

“Could there be some ex-major league players or players that went up to the major leagues in these photos? That’s possible. We’ll have to research that more. But really it’s the historical value for our community is the real value,” said Winter.

Next step for the Historical Society is preserving the photos digitally while keeping the originals in their archives.