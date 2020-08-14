Update: Eagle That Attacked Woman Along the North Shore Transported to Wildwoods

1/3 (courtesy: USDA Forest Service, Superior National Forest)

2/3 (courtesy: USDA Forest Service, Superior National Forest)

3/3 (courtesy: USDA Forest Service, Superior National Forest)

LUTSEN, Minn. – The Bald Eagle that attacked a woman along the North Shore Thursday afternoon has been safely captured.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service, a wildlife biologist along with a biological science technician from the Superior National Forest captured the bird Friday to be transported to rehabilitation at Wildwoods in Duluth.

“The bird flew towards the technician, and since he is familiar with handling large raptors and had the correct gear he was able to capture it,” said U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kate Legner.

The bird is said to be a juvenile who had possibly been fed by people in the past and was hungry when it was approached.

On Thursday, a resort lodge employee came to the aid of a woman being attacked by a bald eagle on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The woman had approached the eagle to get a closer look when it was perched on a fireplace chimney at the Cascade Lodge and Restaurant near Lutsen Thursday.

The eagle suddenly attacked the woman and gripped its talons around her leg.

Restaurant chef Bernie Banks saw what happened and sprang into action. He put his chef’s jacket over the eagle’s head and pulled the bird off the woman and let it go.

Luckily, the woman was not seriously injured in the attack.