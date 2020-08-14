Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, August 14

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 63,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 8 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,693 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,219,816 tests have been completed to date.

There are 56,659 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,783 patients have required hospitalization and 313 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 313 patients, 152 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 149

Cook: 6

Itasca: 146 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 83 – 3 death

Lake: 24

St. Louis: 636 – 20 deaths

Ashland: 29 – 1 death

Bayfield: 30 – 1 death

Douglas: 207

Iron: 76 – 1 death

Sawyer: 86

Gogebic: 122 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 63,206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,018 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

