WIAA Outlines Official Guidelines for Return of Fall Sports

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – It’s full speed ahead for Wisconsin high school sports as the WIAA provided some updates that were music to the ears of sports fans across the border.

The league has approved a plan that maintains current fall sports options, while also providing an option for schools to move fall sports to the spring. Schools can start as currently scheduled August 17th for low-risk sports and September 7th for high-risk sports. But schools will need to make a decision on a fall or spring season by September 1st in order to accommodate scheduling. Student-athletes will also be allowed to participate in multiple sports at once. All school will see their winter and spring sports calendars adjusted.

Locally, Superior says they will make their decision next week on whether or not to play this fall. Northwestern says they will move forward with a conference-only fall schedule. For more information, click here.