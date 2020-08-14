Yard Sale Fundraiser for Montessori School of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – One local school is hosting a yard sale to help raise money for different items.

The Montessori School of Duluth was given donations by families at the school for the sale. All the proceeds are going to the school including supplies and new things like playground equipment.

Leadership from the school says neither the pandemic nor the weather deterred Northlanders from coming out.

“We were kind of afraid we wouldn’t get very many people because of the pandemic but it really doesn’t seem to have slowed things down,” said Michelle Gutsch, the head of school at Montessori School of Duluth. “We did have to move the sale inside.”

The sale continues tomorrow from 9 to 2 at the school. It should be noted that students will be attending the Montessori School of Duluth in-person when school starts.