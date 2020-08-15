Amy Schintz Wins Second Straight Ladies Arrowhead

Duluth native Amy Schintz edged out Deb Showalter to win the 72nd annual Ladies Arrowhead.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 72nd annual Ladies Arrowhead Championship wrapped up on Saturday afternoon and a familiar face took home the title.

After three days of competition, Duluth native and defending champion Amy Schintz edged out Deb Showalter to keep her title.

While getting another win was nice, spending the day with the people who mean a lot to Schintz, including her daughter, made it even better.

“Ridgeview is so much more than golf to me. My family’s here. We don’t have biological family here but this Ridgeview family is our family away from home, plus I get to play with my daughter. How many people get to do that? I’m surrounded by people that I love that I know also love me and it just doesn’t get better,” Schintz said.

As for the consolation bracket, a familiar face took home that title as well. Jen Walter, the UMD softball coach, beat Amy’s daughter Maddy Schintz in a one-hole playoff to claim third place.