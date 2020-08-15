Line of Storms Brings Possible Tornado to Carlton

The National Weather Service is looking into a potential tornado near Scott's Corner.

CARLTON, Minn. – It was a wild night across the Northland and the city of Carlton was one of the hardest hit.

Around the county, trees snapped off during the high wind event which left a swath of damage.

“Trees just blowing like crazy rain going sideways I went to open the door and the suction just took the door out of my hands and slammed shut,” said TJ Bartlett, whose property was damaged by the storm.

Friday night, as one family was preparing for a birthday party, they had to think fast and get to a safe spot.

“I yelled to her get the kids in the closet she ran that I tried to get my daughter’s dog to throw her in the closet too. We did that and I started looking out and I could see a funnel right here in this front yard here and I saw this big tree fall. The whole night we were shaken up we couldn’t stop talking about it like holy man this is actually happening right now,” said Bartlett.

Good news, there, the family reports no significant damage to their property.