National Weather Service Gives Weather Update

The city of Carlton saw pockets of significant tree damage along with some structural damage as well.

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Weather Service took stock of last night’s damage.

They say in Carlton, thunderstorms and a possible tornado hit the city last night.

There may have been one tornado, possibly several, last night.

Experts from the National Weather Service say they are working with emergency management agencies to determine whether there actually was a tornado.

“We had a line of strong thunderstorms come through last evening producing what we suspect is a couple of tornadoes at last and some straight-line wind damage as well,” said Kevin Hyuck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “The damage was fairly isolated, nothing widespread.”

Experts say these weather systems will lessen as we end our severe weather season going through the middle and later portions of August.