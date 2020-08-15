Porchfest Kicks Off in Superior

Northland musicians played outside today at a unique event that even the pandemic couldn't stop.

Strums, plucks and head bops. Handfuls of musicians gathered outside group homes on Saturday to play for residents inside.

The event, called Porchfest, the first of its kind, might have changed because of COVID-19, but it didn’t take away from the spirit of the festivities.

Originally, Porchfest was supposed to have dozens of artists play music all over porches but instead, local artists played outside of group homes like Villa Marina on 28th Street in Superior.

“There have been crazy times and one of the silver linings is that music has moved outdoors this summer so that’s never a bad thing,” said Daryl Yankee, a musician who played at Porchfest. “I hope that we continue to play outdoors even when it’s okay to play back indoors.”

Porchfest showcased sixteen performances in total with local musicians performing and sharing music. Some artists had only played with each other for a month yet were able to entertain those who were inside.

All of this was in honor of Siggy Johnson, a Northlander who was fond of live music. During Siggy’s last days, Joe Lindzius and Sarah Jane Hale of the duo Similar Dogs would play music for Siggy, and she loved it.

“She just loved everything,” said Yankee. “Joe and Sarah played her the traditional stuff, the modern stuff, all over the map as long as it had melody and a cool message. She was all about it.”

Even though she herself didn’t play any instruments, she was a positive spirit who loved the joy that music brings.

“Magnetic,” said Cheryl Finkbeiner, the executive director and co-founder of Siggy’s Musical Garden. “I mean, she surrounded herself with the best people and she brought in the best in everybody she was around.”

And Cheri, Siggy’s granddaughter and organizer of the event, says Siggy would have been proud.

“She would be giggling and choked up at the same time,” she said.

Organizers hope that there will be many porchfests for years to come.