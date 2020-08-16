DECC Chef Brings Barbecue to Hillside with Pop-Up ‘Howard’s Q’ to Stay Afloat Without Work

Howard's Q is serving fresh ribs, rib tips, Jerk Chicken and more right next to the Shanty Bottle Shop on 4th Street on weekends.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local cook is bringing barbecue to the East Hillside Neighborhood in Duluth while making the most of being out of work during the pandemic.

The cook, Howard Ross, was a Sous Chef at the DECC’s kitchen. After being furloughed and told that there would be no events there until April 2021, he worked with the owner of Shanty Bottle Shop so he could stay afloat, keep flexing his cooking muscles, and give back to the community.

“It’s not a whole lot of money, I’m not making a whole lot of money,” said Ross. “Like I said I’m really out here doing things for the community cause a lot of people have said they need a barbecue place on the East side instead of out west so yeah, I kind of fill that void.”

Howard’s Q plans to be open every weekend until snow hits. You can walk right up and order, they take case, Venmo, or CashApp.