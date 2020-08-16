Grand Rapids Native Mike Chrsitensen Wins 95th Annual Northland Men’s Invitational

Christensen has been competing in the Northland Invitational since he was 16 and claimed his first title on Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 95th annual Men’s Northland Invitational wrapped up on Sunday afternoon and we saw a new winner.

It came down to the wire but in the end Grand Rapids native Mike Christensen claimed his first Northland Invitational title by defeating 17-year old Carson Herron. Christensen has been competing in the invitational for years, so finally getting this win means a lot.

“The first time I played it was probably 1994 when I was 16 years old and I played in it a bunch as a kid and now I’ve played in the last six or seven. For me, it’s probably the most important tournament so it’s pretty emotional out there winning it. It’s probably my favorite golf course in Minnesota so it was fun to finally pull it off. Northland in particular is a special golf course to me and the friendships I’ve had here and the club itself, the history. It means a lot to have my name on the board. Who knows if it’s ever going to happen again, but for now I’m just going to enjoy it,” Christensen said.

As for the senior championship, Patrick Henry defeated Dan Baresh.