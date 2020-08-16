Grunnah Power Skating Holds Elite Skills Camp

The week-long camp was for elite hockey players 16U and 12U and focused on skating, stick handling and other skills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grunnah Power Skating, a hockey skills training company based out of Chicago, returned to Duluth last week to hold an elite power skating camp at the Heritage Center.

The week-long camp was for elite hockey players 16U and 12U and focused on skating, stick handling and other skills. The instructors hoped to help get the kids moving again after months of not being able to get on the ice.

“We take all of the advanced skating techniques that we’re using and then we’re adding the pucks so as we go through the week, it gets faster and faster, the pace goes up. We don’t know what might happen for the season yet but it’s good to at least let them come out, get their feet going again, feeling good about being back on the ice,” instructor Christian Grunnah said.

This is the second year Grunnah Power Skating has held a camp in Duluth, and this year they even had two UMD women’s hockey players, Lizi Norton and Kasundra Betinol helping out. The rich hockey history in Duluth makes the group want to keep coming back.

“Duluth is special and the rink shows that. But that’s one of the reasons we like to come. It’s the hockey capital. We love it here and it’s special. They were excited the first day of camp. They were like, ‘oh wow, the UMD players are helping with the camp!’ They were really excited,” Grunnah added.

There will be another camp happening at the Heritage Center this upcoming week. Visit the Grunnah Power Skating Facebook page to learn more.