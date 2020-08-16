Minnesota Power Working to Turn Lights Back on to All Customers After Friday’s Storm

At the peak of the storm, 4,700 customers were without power on Friday night across the area.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota power crews have been working around the clock since Friday night’s storms to get the power back on to those who lost it.

Crews worked to get 3,500 customers back on by Saturday morning.

Some areas have proved more difficult than others.

Getting power back to the hardest hit in Carlton is taking more time, the same area where a possible tornado touched down on Friday.

“There was just a wide swath of trees that had come down into our power lines. We had crews that needed to replace a dozen or so power poles they had to restring the line they had to remove the trees and that sort of restoration work takes significantly more time,” said Amy Rutledge, the manager of corporate communications at Minnesota Power.

Rutledge also says COVID-19 precautions are making things take a bit longer to make sure the crews can be safe.

The total amount of customers who no longer have power can be found here.