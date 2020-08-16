Storm Damage in Duluth Not as Bad as Past Storms, City Officials Say

While officials said they were prepared for storms as severe as those in the past, city officials said all in all, Duluth got out of the mix relatively unscathed.

DULUTH, Minn.- Following a Friday night of turbulent storms, Duluth city officials said that the city had not taken much heavy damage, compared to nearby localities.

On Friday the Duluth Fire Department responded to over a dozen calls of trees down on houses, cars, and power lines causing sparks.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department responded to about six calls of trees obstructing roadways that needed to be cleared.

“It’s been a really weird summer of going from really dry to lots of rain,” said Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele. “We just kind of have to cross our fingers when we see these 50, 70 mph winds of how things are going to react.”

“Duluth has really born the brunt of bad storms in the past so we are kind of really glad to get kind of, have a sigh of relief that there wasn’t that much damage,” she said.

According to the City of Duluth, anyone with emergencies should call 9-1-1, including for downed power lines, fallen trees blocking streets and other safety issues that need immediate attention.