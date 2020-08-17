3 People Jump off Burning Boat in Lake Minnetonka

LONG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Three people are safe after jumping off a burning boat on Lake Minnetonka and swimming to shore.

Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll says the boat caught on fire around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Smiths Bay.

Van Eyll tells the Star Tribune the two women and a man on the runabout were preparing to come in from the lake when they heard “a large pop” while trying to restart the engine.

He says after seeing the smoke, the three dove into the lake and swam to nearby docks.

The three are OK, but the boat is a total loss.