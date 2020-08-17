Denfeld Hall of Famer Dick Swanson Dies After Battle With Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – Sad news to report as longtime Denfeld softball coach Richard Swanson passed away Sunday night after a battle with cancer.

Swanson had been coaching the Hunters since 1988, recording over 300 wins. He stepped down recently to focus on his fight against liver and pancreatic cancer. Swanson was inducted into the Denfeld Hall of Fame in 2016, and also coached football and girls basketball.

Swanson was 71 years old.