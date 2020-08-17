Duluth Police Department Now Hiring New Police Officers

The department is looking for candidates who have good character and will fully embrace the community policing model especially during the current national distrust involving police brutality.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is looking to hire four new officers to join the force after recent retirements.

The job openings include first-time officers and officers with some experience.

“We are kind of in an only time will tell situation. Duluth is such a beautiful place to live and we have such tremendous community support that we do feel the Duluth police department is a desirable place to work if you want to follow your calling to be,” said Ingrid Hornibrook, the public information officer for the Duluth Police Department.

The positions pay between $58,000 and $71,000 a year to start out.

The application deadline is this Sunday and applications are here.