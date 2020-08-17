Encore Music Studio Moves Locations, Hosts Virtual Classes

The studio is now wrapping up its summer session and is now looking forward to the upcoming fall semester which begins in mid September.

DULUTH, Minn. – The phrase music is good for the soul takes on a whole new meaning during this pandemic.

“When we’re going through this collective trauma of not being able to see the people we love safely. It’s a wonderful outlet to really look inward to yourself,” Encore Music Studio Owner, Brian Kapp says.

These two instructors have been involved with music for almost their entire lives and no matter what age or skill level you’re at, you’re welcome.

“Every person is inherently musical. We’re here as stewards of the musician that is every single person coming through our doors,” Kapp says.

Except now, each student will be signing up for courses virtually over zoom.

“We had a huge amount of interest from the student body. And parents were really interested in having musical involvment for their children,” Encore Music Studios Piano Instructor,” Courtney Ellain says.

And instead of singing in ensembles the courses are now geared towards a more personal connection.

“If they have things going on their lives we wanna know about them. We wanna know if they have questions- if they wanna know how we are. It’s made our relationships with them stronger,” Ellain says.

Creating a strong bond between teacher and student.

“I need to have that connection with people because we have to hold onto the things that we love right now and the things that are important. I need it as much as they need it.”