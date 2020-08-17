Fall Practices Begin for Duluth Denfeld Boys Soccer Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The day has finally arrived. After five months of uncertainty, fall practices for high school sports are underway across the Northland. And that includes an extra motivated Denfeld boys soccer team.

The Hunters are one of several teams who will get things started this week, which includes tryouts and getting protocols squared away. Coaches split the field into four quadrants to promote social distancing and prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

“If somebody in that group comes down with the illness, I’ve only got to sit like 12 or 13 kids versus 48 kids. We’re really thinking about that social distancing and wearing the masks when we’re at rest and stuff like that,” head coach Scott Anderson said.

And although some players are not big fans of practice, the pandemic has allowed the Hunters to have a deeper appreciation for the time they get to be on the field.

“I sent a message to the group chat just kind of like “we don’t what’s going to happen so we just got to make sure that we make the most of every chance we get to play and enjoy every practice that we get. Just kind of make the most of the situation I guess,” forward Keegan Chastey said.

“It is kind of a reality for them. Being out here, happy to be here but still having that in the back of their mind that this could be the last practice, this could be the last game. It could be cut short. Hopefully not, hopefully those playoffs happen, but we’ll see what comes down,” said Anderson.

The Hunters will open their season on September 2nd against Duluth Marshall.