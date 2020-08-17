Hermantown School Board Delays Learning Plan Vote

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– The Hermantown School Board was going to vote tonight on the learning plan for the upcoming school year but has now pushed that back after technical issues.

The vote was delayed after difficulties kept the public from seeing the meeting through Google Meet online. The school board decided to push the vote until tomorrow at 6 p.m. to give the public a better opportunity to attend.

Last week, Superintendent Wayne Whitman said the high school is expected to go with a hybrid model and the elementary will either be hybrid or fully in-person.