Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad Officially Shuts Down, Optimistic About 2021 Season

The Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad has been in operation since 1985.

DULUTH, Minn. – Covid-19 is officially derailing the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad’s Season.

Organizers say, they simply can’t operate safely during the pandemic in part because of a volunteer staff which are all considered in the high-risk category.

The railroad’s president says the closure is a disappointment.

“Because our people enjoy doing this. We enjoy sharing the ride with people. Some of us have a love for railroads and some of our volunteers like being with the people they like telling the story. There’s various parts that people enjoy with us,” Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad President, Joel Manns says.

Maintenance will be done on the tracks and a few train cars during this down time.

