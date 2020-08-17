Minnesota Sees Downward Trend of COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL, Minn.– In Minnesota, COVID-19 cases are higher than in the spring but stable according to health experts.

The state has around 280 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, which is the lowest number since July 26.

State health officials say it’s hard to cite an exact cause but the trend does follow the time period when Governor Walz began the statewide mask mandate.

“We’ve seen stabilization in our cases and even a trend downward. It certainly coincides in time with what we would expect to see from the mask mandate,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The seven day average positivity rate is at 4.9 percent, down from 5.2 percent. That’s the first time the average has been below 5 percent since July 23.