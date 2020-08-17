North Shore Scenic Railroad Thinking Ahead To Fall and Christmas Season

Right now, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is one of the only railways operating in the Midwest during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad in Duluth has been open since July 1st.

They are currently operating at 50% capacity and about 70% of those tickets have been selling.

Railroad management is unsure if trains will be departing this Fall and Christmas season.

“An older group comes for fall colors. Whether or not those people travel, is something we don’t know. We also have a big decision to make about Christmas City Express which is a performance of the story Christmas City Express. As you can see from other theaters operations around Duluth and the Midwest, plays just aren’t taking place,” North Shore Scenic Railroad General Manager, Ken Buehler says.

Right now, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is one of the only railways operating in the Midwest during the pandemic.