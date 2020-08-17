School Supplies Given to the Community by Duluth Gospel Tabernacle

The supply bags are full of things like glue sticks, notebooks, and pencils.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, school supplies and free meals were handed out to the community down at Harrison Park in Duluth.

The Duluth Gospel Tabernacle youth members do this every year.

The youth members say the goal is to help bring hope to the community and to show the light of Jesus.

“Everyone is obviously stressed everyone is trying to figure out where maybe even their paychecks are going to come from and we just want to take a little bit off of that. School supplies is not end all be all but it is a way we can show up and really help people,” said Devon Sullivan-Petit, the interim youth director at the Duluth Gospel Tabernacle.

The group also encourages people who need help to contact them.

They say they want to do as much as they can for those who are in need.