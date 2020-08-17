Tettegouche State Park Busy with Summer Visitors

Tettegouche spans nearly 10 thousand acres on the North Shore and the hot summer has many people looking for a way to get outside and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer.

SILVER BAY, Minn. – With the warm summer weather this year, people have been heading up the shore to Tettegouche State Park.

“We thought we’d come here because it’s so beautiful. Yeah, we thought we’d just get our feet wet,” said Mackenzie and Katie who were visiting the lake.

Families from all over were at the mouth of the Baptism River soaking it all in.

“We just came out here to get away from the cities for a while, take a vacation, get away from cell phone reception and everything, swim, and have fun,” said Dan Schaper, who was up from Annandale, MN.

The park gives visitors view from overlooks, rock climbing opportunities, and also a chance to dip their feet into Lake Superior, even if some find it a little chilly.

“Cold. But when you actually get in and get used to it it’s pretty nice,” said Mackenzie and Katie.

Even though this summer during the pandemic has changed many people’s usually plans, Tettegouche is still there to give families socially distanced fun.

“It’s just gorgeous up here it’s one of the most beautiful places around and just getting these guys out of the house getting them away from screen time and TVs they can just see nature and go hiking,” said Schaper.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and also allows several different options for camping.