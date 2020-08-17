Trump on the Road as Biden Prepares for Convention Show

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump was visiting Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday to launch a week of travel and political events aiming to blunt the customary polling “bounce” that a candidate gets during their convention week.

The president trails in both public and private surveys less than three months before Election Day.

On Tuesday, Trump will take on Biden over his immigration policies during a visit to Yuma, Arizona. He is also set to travel to Pennsylvania, the state of Biden’s birth, on Thursday, ahead of the Democrat’s acceptance speech.

The events this week come as Trump’s campaign is looking to redefine what the president’s political events look like in the age of the coronavirus.

Trump is set to address hundreds of supporters at airports in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Mankato, Minnesota, two months after he was forced to abandon plans to resume holding rallies amid a resurgence in cases.

In Minnesota, there is a statewide mask mandate for public indoor spaces, and capacity must be limited so safe social distancing can be maintained. In Wisconsin, supporters are required to be masked, but there is no statewide limit on how many people can gather.

The Democratic convention is being held in Milwaukee this week, but mainly features speakers addressing the event virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.