Tutors Are In Demand As Parents Look For Support With Homeschool

The homeschool support program will help students with reading, writing, and spelling.

Tutoring services are becoming in high demand as many Northland parents are looking for help homeschooling their kids.

Duluth Core Learning is now adding homeschooling support to its list of services.

The organization typically offers one-on-one therapy services to children to strengthen skills that help them function through the school year such as attention and memory processing.

The need for homeschooling support has grown tremendously, which is leading the organization to become a resource for parents.

“Trying to be the parent as well as be the teacher while a lot of them are working from home has made the stress really intense. Trying to find ways where we can be there for the families and the students has been a primary area,” said Carolyn Haney, director of Duluth Core Learning.

The homeschool support program will help students with reading, writing, and spelling.

Duluth Core Learning is only accepting less than a dozen students into the program.