Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, August 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 65,716 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 6 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,712 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,266,561 tests have been completed to date.

There are 58,859 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,886 patients have required hospitalization and 286 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 286 patients, 155 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 158 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 148 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 84 – 3 death

Lake: 25

St. Louis: 677 – 21 deaths

Ashland: 30 – 1 death

Bayfield: 34 – 1 death

Douglas: 223

Iron: 80 – 1 death

Sawyer: 110

Gogebic: 125 – 1 death

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 65,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,039 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan