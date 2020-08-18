Bike Shops Experience Shortages

DULUTH, Minn. – Bike shops throughout the country are experiencing a shortage in supply because of the high demand due to the pandemic.

One local bike shop says that sales have been fairly flat compared to last year largely due to the fact that they can’t get bikes.

Stewart’s Bikes, Sports and Trophies in Duluth says that they haven’t been able to meet the current demand.

“We have a large amount of people coming for bikes and we have not been able to fill the order that they would like just because the suppliers are unable to deliver the bikes to us,” said Steve Meyer, the owner of Stewart’s Bikes, Sports and Trophies.

Owners say they’ve had 50% more interested in their bikes compared with last year.