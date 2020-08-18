City Gives Extension To Lake Superior Zoo To Pay Back Debt

Lake Superior Zoo has set a fundraising goal of 150,000 to help minimize its current deficit.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Lake Superior Zoo continues to catch up from the impacts of COVID -19, the Duluth city council is throwing them a lifeline.

The council voted on Monday to extend the deadline on a credit line that was scheduled to be repaid to the city by October.

The extension will give popular tourist attraction an additional year to pay back nearly $250,000.

The newly appointed CEO says the extension will be a big help in recovering from financial losses, but she also is appreciative of all the help they’ve gotten from their visitors.

“Your ticket does so much more than just giving you a walkthrough of the zoo,” said Haley Cope. “By supporting us, coming out to the zoo, sharing our messages across Facebook, or other social networks, or giving a donation we are able to the Lake Superior Zoo will be here in Duluth for generations to come.”

