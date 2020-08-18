Denfeld Hosts Back to School Event

DULUTH, Minn.– With the school year right around the corner, a group of schools in Duluth are trying to build relationships with families and the community.

Students and families from Myers-Wilkins Elementary, Lincoln Park Middle School, and Denfeld High School came out to the football field at the high school. They got the opportunity to interact with school staff and administrators, along other community resources like the Duluth NAACP.

“If we want communities to have their schools and to have their time with each other and to build community, we need to start practicing these things and doing them for real. So it is really important to us that we see each other,” said Duluth Community School Collaborative Director of Programs Angel Nustad-Peluso.

Free meals were served and students were given backpacks that were full of food and snacks.