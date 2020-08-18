Duluth Marcus Theatre to Reopen This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marcus Theatre is scheduled to reopen later this week.

According to the Marcus Theatres website 35 of its theatre locations, including the Duluth Cinema, will reopen on Friday, August 21.

The theatre says masks will be required except while eating and drinking and updated safety measures have been put in place.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been extremely pleased with the response from theatre-goers. In fact, we surveyed the very first guests back and more than 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience. That customer confidence, combined with upcoming new movie releases, creates a great entertainment option at a time when we could all use an escape.”

The concession stands and theatre bar will be open for patrons however bar hours will be limited and table service will be temporarily unavailable.

Auditorium capacity will be limited and two empty seats will be placed between groups to ensure proper social distancing.

For additional information, you can visit www.marcustheatres.com.