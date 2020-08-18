Fire Crews Respond to Small Explosion, Fire at West Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says they responded to reports of a small explosion and structure fire Monday night in West Duluth.

Fire crews arrived at the scene located on the 4600 block of West 7th Street around 9:00 p.m. and found that a propane grill cylinder had exploded causing a fire in the attic of the home.

The fire was located and quickly extinguished.

The fire department says crews cut a hole in the roof to vent out heat and smoke.

All occupants made it out of the home safely.

There were no injuries reported and damages were estimated at $30,000.