Great Outdoors: Blueberry Picking

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Blackbirds and Blueberries farm has been doing their berry picking events a bit differently this year.

“This year because we’re having to do one side at a time and limiting the number, it’s taking about three to four days to pick out a field,” Farm Owner, Lori Eaton says.

In the past, each field would be picked out within a day. Now, customers had to sign up by appointment… allowing for a slower season on the farm.

“At night we’ll get more. We’ll take maybe 60 to 100 at once. But again staggering the start so they are not all up here at once. They are not all checking out at once,” Eaton says.

Some berry pickers, Linnea Swenson-Tellekson have been coming up for a number of years.

“This is my third time here since we learned about it three years ago,” Minneapolis Resident, Swenson-Tellekson says.

She picks several pounds of berries.

50 pounds to be exact. And Swenson- Tellekson knows because she’s picking local, the money stays local.

“Especially during this pandemic. We’ve learned how important local food economy is to our sustainability. Local Blueberries always taste better than California berries too.”