Hawks Excited for Debut of Centricity Stadium at Corey Veech Memorial Field

The first-ever game on the new turf field will be September 1st as the boys soccer team will host Duluth Marshall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Centricity Stadium at Corey Veech Memorial Field will be complete by the end of the week, just in time for the start of the fall sports. And although the season will look different with football being moved to the spring, the Hawks view the field as something to look forward to.

“The sting is still there. It’s going to be. But like we’ve been saying, we just got to make memories for kids. We got to do the best we can under the circumstances. Does it hurt not to be able to play in the fall? Absolutely. But at the same time, we do have a couple groups that are playing so let’s rally around that. Let’s embrace the challenge and just see what we can do as a community, as a school staff and as coaches,” said athletic director Beth Clark.

The project has been taking place for over two months and the construction company is the same that worked on Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. The field will not only be used by the varsity sports teams, but for physical education classes as well, and it’s all thanks to local donors.

“It goes to show that the people of Hermantown are very proud of where they are and where they come from. They put a lot of emphasis on schools and athletics, and they understand that the two are combined. It’s not just about education, but the education that occurs in athletics. For them to see and understand that this is something that has to come together for this to be a great facility and a great school district, the field’s just the icing on the cake,” head football coach Mike Zagelmayer said.

