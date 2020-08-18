Hermantown to Start with Hybrid Model for 2020-21 School Year

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– After technical difficulties the night before, the Hermantown School Board voted on their plans for the upcoming school year tonight.

After some debate over what learning model seems to be the best, the school board voted unanimously to go with a hybrid model.

According to guidelines from the state, the high school falls into the hybrid recommendations while the elementary school is in between hybrid and in-person numbers.

There will be also be a special meeting on august 31st to speed up the hiring process of new faculty members who can help the district accommodate hybrid model learning.