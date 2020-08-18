Local Tattoo Shop Helps Collect Donations For Toy Drive Honoring A Child That Lost His Life Too Soon

"He was the silliest funniest little boy ever. His personality was so unique. It was honestly indescribable," said Tayteaona Boykin, Baby J's mother.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Twin ports tattoo shop is giving back by helping to collect donations for a toy drive honoring the memory of a child that lost his life way too soon.

13-month-old Jamarr Harkins Jr., also known as Baby J, was born with a congenital heart defect.

In his short lifetime, he fought to survive even after having a total of seven heart surgeries.

The ailment turned out to be a bigger battle than expected and he lost his life after going into cardiac arrest earlier this month.

Its a tragedy no parent wants to endure, but now Baby J’s mom has memories of her son that will continue to live on.

The toy drive was not only started to honor Baby J, but also to give peace to other families with children in the hospital.

This one of the many reasons why Skin Deep Tattoo in Superior stepped up to help.

“I’m a mother. I can feel for any mother who has lost a child I think that is absolutely tragic. I can feel for other parents and children going through a similar uncertainty with their child’s health, so I think it is incredibly important,” said Caroline Routley of Skin Deep Tattoo.

The toy drive started out as something small but now skin deep’s client base will help to reach more people to make this opportunity just as special as the life of Baby J.

donations can be made through an Amazon wishlist set up for the Baby J’s toy drive.

They will all be donated to Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis.