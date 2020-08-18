Mural Projects Celebrates Native American History

A unique mural project celebrating Native American history is being created in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

DULUTH, Minn. – A unique mural project celebrating Native American history is being created in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

It aims to illustrate color and life through Anishinaabe symbolism. Several youth groups participated in the mural using social distancing practices along with local artists.

They tell us they are appreciative of the community’s support.

“Sometimes people get sucked into just seeing a group of people one way so for a lot of these projects that I do a purpose is to give people a different side and broaden peoples’ horizons on what they’re thinking when they’re thinking about a certain group of people,” said Moira Villiard, the lead artist.

The mural, located on the Seafarers Center on the corner of 21st Avenue West and 3rd Street, is set to be finished by the end of August.