Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, August 18

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 66,061 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 9 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,721 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,273,397 tests have been completed to date.

There are 59,568 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,932 patients have required hospitalization and 304 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 304 patients, 154 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 158 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 150 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 84 – 3 death

Lake: 25

St. Louis: 681 – 21 deaths

Ashland: 30 – 1 death

Bayfield: 37 – 1 death

Douglas: 225

Iron: 85 – 1 death

Sawyer: 113

Gogebic: 126 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 66,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,039 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

