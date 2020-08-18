Watch Live: Democratic National Convention Day Two

LOS ANGELES (Fox) – The Democratic National Convention (DNC) continues Tuesday, Aug. 18. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is an all-virtual event.

Tuesday evening there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers including Sen. Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden.

From 9-11 p.m. ET, many Democratic leaders are slated to speak. The Keynote Address and Roll Call Across America are also scheduled. The full list of speakers is: