Cast Iron, Stokke’s to Host Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland Fundraiser

The Fundraiser is Happening Thursday, Aug. 27 at Cast Iron Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting many local businesses financially, but also non-profit organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Many of the organizations big donors are unable to make such contributions this year due to financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, the Cast Iron Bar & Grill along with Stokke’s Meat Market and Twin Ports Entertainment are partnering to host a fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.

The special event will help support youth in the Duluth community.

It’s happening Thursday, Aug. 27 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. outside at the Cast Iron under the big tent.

The big tent covers 3,800 square feet, providing plenty of room outdoors to be socially distant from others while participants enjoy their dining experience.

“Our youth are struggling now more than ever,” said Tammy Sundbom with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland. “For many of the youth we serve, home isn’t a good place and they need somewhere safe they can go for support. For parents and families getting back on their feet, the Club saves them money when funds have never been tighter and provides necessary meal support in the form of daily snacks and dinner.”

For your ticket price of $20, participants will get a sample burger and brat from Stokke’s Meat Market along with a side, chips and a beverage.

Included in the event fee is the opportunity to listen to live music from the talented local musicians, McCullough Brothers of the Northwood’s Band.

Tickets will be sold for two groups to ensure safe social distancing:

Group 1 – 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Group 2 – 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

There will be 30 minutes in between sessions to clean and wipe down the area.

A portion of all the proceeds raised will go directly to youth in our community through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Click here to purchase your tickets today.